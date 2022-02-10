New art exhibit takes on ‘Don't Say Gay’ bill

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Dianne I. Rosenberg and Stacie M. Kiner are married and live in Hypoluxo.

“Say no to gays? Say no to who you are?,” questioned Rosenberg who is a visual artist.

“When you tell someone that they can't say a word, gay, you're putting them in chains, said Kiner who is a poet and author.

The couple collaborated and submitted an interactive abstract piece to the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's latest exhibition-- “Being Heard, Being Seen” featuring LGBTQIA artists.

When you see their piece, “You're encouraged to take a piece of paper and write a note and put it in the screen,” said Jessica Ransom who works for the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County as Director Artist Services.

On one side people can write things you want in your life.

Rosenberg pulled one of the card and read it, “A cure for Alzheimer's disease... ...It makes me feel something knowing that somebody came here and meditated on that. So I appreciate their sharing,” said Rosenberg.

On the other side people admit their shame. “Maybe [you write something] that you feel you shouldn't want and just and set that free,” said Rosenberg.

The cards are placed in slats on each side of what some said is reminiscent to the wailing wall.

While sitting on each side of the wall you can read Kiner's poem and her a audio recording of it in English or Portuguese.

'All the Ways to Want Things' is a new interactive abstract piece at "Be Heard... Be Seen" at the @palmbchculture until April 9. pic.twitter.com/EaX6F7z7qU — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) February 10, 2022

“Focusing on LGBTQ plus individuals gives an opportunity for them to be seen and heard,” said Ransom

This comes at a time 'Say no to gay' bill is being debated in Tallahassee.

“What is the difference? What is the difference between a bill that says say no to gay? Or a bill that says say no to Jews? Say no to Cubans say no to Puerto Ricans,” said Kiner.

“They’ll say no to gay. That's that's people wanting to divide us.... And it's easier to tell us what to do and to control people for your own gain,” said Rosenberg.

They say the exhibit comes at an important time and hope it will make a difference.

This exhibit is it. It lives in the heart of a community that represents so many different types of people, and so many different backgrounds and so many different experiences. This exhibit actually represents all of those things,” said Rosenberg.

They're worried about the future of rights, representation, and the lived experience of LGBTQ+ individuals.

"When you cut our young people off at the knees of their development. Then you drive them away from a community that's so needs them. It is the worst thing you can do," said Rosenberg.

Also known as the Parents' Bill of Rights it is affected allies alike. "[The bill] makes me so sad. Because we're all human. And we all want to be able to show our true selves. And that's what this show does," said Ransom.

"[LGBTQIA] are a critical part of keeping our communities alive and strong. And and if you look at all the different colors here... vibrant, you know, a community is made up of the threads of the people that live in it," said Rosenberg.

"It's an interwoven fabric and thread and the minute you begin to pull on one of those threads, the entire rug becomes undone," Kiner added.

Being Heard... Being Seen… A simple request represented in the form of art at The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County until April 9.

