Mansion Yacht featured at Palm Beach International Boat Show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Last year the Palm Beach International Boat Show had to hold a virtual event which cost the Florida economy millions of dollars.

One of the yachts organizers hopes to bring in the crowds is the Mansion Yacht.

"It's a very large houseboat," laughed Andrew Doole, President Palm Beach International Boat Show.

"We're over 9,000 square feet. We're five king-sized staterooms with five king-sized baths," said Bruno Edwards, President of Mansion Yachts.

This 85'x50' foot yacht goes for $12 million.

"That was the purpose is that we wanted to make it feel like you were at home in your mansion, having all the luxuries of home, and didn't feel like you were missing a thing," said Edwards.

It's the first of its kind uniquely made out of 100% stainless steel.

"And it's stainless steel so it's low maintenance," said Doole.

Its most unique feature? "What you can do is take it about 7 knots, push it up to a sand bar or island, and then take it up 18 feet and jack it up out of the water," said Edwards.

It has 72 solar panels, with a 600,000 battery bank. If you wanted to get off the grid you could.

"You could get away for a very long while," said Edwards. "I think the batteries last 30 years."

"You can be in any remote location and you're self-contained and you're right there with nature. Beautiful," said Doole.

In hurricanes or quiet times, it can put its pilings down.

"No quirking, no rocking, no seasickness, those types of things," Edwards said.

It's front and center at this year's boat show hoping to draw in crowds and help make a huge impact on Florida's economy.

"The Palm Beach International Boat Show has an economic impact statewide of $600 million and in the local economy it's around $100 million," said Doole.

The owners say Michael Jordan did rent this mansion yacht for a party for last year's Super Bowl. Parties on this boat can go from $9,000 to $50,000 depending on the size."

