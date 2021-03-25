Yachts, Greek food, gay polo, tennis and crafts round out this weekend's events

JUPITER, Fla. — Event season is here and some staples pop back up into action after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

1) Palm Beach International Boat Show

After being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the boat show is back. The 35th annual show will be along the West Palm Beach Waterfront and will feature over $1.2 billion in luxury products as well as the global debut of exclusive superyachts. Among the yachts on display will be the $66 million, 238-foot superyacht Quantum of Solace, inspired in name and sleekness by the James Bond film.

Things to know



Tickets must be purchased in advance

All staff, exhibitors and guests will be required to have their temperature checked

Face masks are mandatory

There are free clinics for kids taught by marine life experts that teach basic fishing techniques

Demonstrations with jetpacks, electric surfboards, paddle boarding, Hobie kayaks and more

Tickets

Adult: $28.00

Adult 2-Day Ticket: $52.00

Children ages 6 - 15: $15.00

Children under 6: FREE

2) 2021 Gay Polo League tournament - Wellington

The event will take place at the International Polo Club Palm Beach’s Field One, one of the most prestigious polo venues in the world on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m.

Because of COVID-19, general admission tickets will not be available this year. Attendees must be part of a tailgate or purchase a seat in the VIP area. Tailgates are limited to 12 people and will be spaced out to ensure social distancing is possible. Attendees can remove masks when with their tailgate group but should wear them at all other times.

3) Triples Tennis Tournament Fundraiser in memory of Lisa Bowman - Wellington

Volunteers are raising money for X-Port Paws Rescue. The organization pulls dogs off euthanize lists, prevents dogs from being dropped off at shelters where they may be destroyed. The entry fee is $50, 80% will go to the rescue the other $10 pays for lunch from Mamma Mia's Italian Restaurant.

Sunday, March 28 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Wellington Tennis Center.

4) Greek Food Fest Drive-Thru - West Palm Beach

“The 46th Annual Saint Catherine Greek Festival – Greek Food Fest Drive-Thru” will be held this Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, 2021, on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

Pre-order online now for drive-thru and curbside pickup on Saturday and/or Sunday. Online orders can be placed at: greekfestwpb.com.

Hours

Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 from noon - 6 p.m.

5) 24th Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Fair

This outdoor craft show is set up along Osceola Street in Downtown Stuart's historic waterfront area. This event brings together some of the best crafters in the nation with paintings, wooden sculptures, ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry, handmade baskets and much more. An expansive green market compliments the weekend with plants, delicious dips, and homemade soaps. Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.