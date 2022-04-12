Maltz Jupiter Theatre announces Broadway shows for next season

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fresh off its first and last show of the 2021/22 season, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre announced its five main shows for the 2022/23 season.

“A portion of our Theatre renovation included expanding our stage to better serve pre-Broadway productions, so what better way to showcase what our new facilities are capable of than with a set of incredible Broadway hits?” said Andrew Kato, the Theatre’s producing artistic director and chief executive. “We remain grateful to all of our donors, subscribers and patrons who stood by us over the past two years, and we are looking forward to a full season in this state-of-the-art production center, which will be a source of community pride in its physical beauty, but also in its ability to serve the entire community with world-class entertainment.”

Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Schedule and Descriptions

Jersey Boys - The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Oct. 25 – Nov. 13, 2022

Follow the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as they work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Chronicling the struggles and triumphs of making it big, this much-anticipated musical features a touching story, emotional scenes, and a score spanning two decades of hits! This Broadway sensation is a treat for all ages to enjoy! Reminisce with songs like “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adore You,” and “Walk Like a Man” during a three-week run of this Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning musical.

"And although we weren't able to do Jersey Boyz at Roger Dean Stadium, we are able to do it here. Now on our stage, we've got the rights again, I can't believe it," Kato said.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Nov. 29 – Dec. 18, 2022

Vaudeville meets ancient Rome in this fast-paced, witty, musical farce from the Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum tells the bawdy story of a slave named Pseudolus and his attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the girl next door. This Tony Award®-winning musical provides non-stop laughs and unforgettable songs as the ensemble encounters desperate lovers, scheming neighbors, and secrets behind every toga.

Sweet Charity

Jan. 10 – Jan. 29, 2023

Dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine has had a rough time when it comes to finding “the one.” In spite of one misfortune after another, Charity is optimistic and still believes in true love. She isn’t ready to give up on her dreams of settling down with the right guy in this high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation. A Tony Award®-nominated musical, Sweet Charity captures all of the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple.

Good People

Feb. 12 – Feb. 26, 2023

Margie Walsh, a lifelong resident of Southside Boston, is out of a job with bills piling up. When his old high school flame, now a successful doctor, throws a party for his affluent friends, Margie decides to crash it, hoping to find work. What unfolds is a confrontation about choices and their consequences in this Tony Award®-nominated dramatic comedy about working-class American struggles and hopes, with dynamic characters and the right balance of hard truths and charming wit.

Lionel Bart’s OLIVER!

March 14 – April 2, 2023

Oliver is a young orphan living in Victorian England. After escaping a workhouse and an abusive apprenticeship, he finds himself amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets, and so begins Oliver’s whirlwind adventures and his search to find the true love of a family. Lionel Bart’s Tony® and Olivier Award®-winning musical interpretation of Charles Dicken’s classic novel has been regarded as a masterpiece among audiences for seven decades.

Maltz Theatre’s 2022/23 special productions and limited engagement shows descriptions

Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Odyssey Road was formed with only one intention: to perform the greatest hit songs ever recorded by the legendary rock group Journey. This five-piece powerhouse vocal quintet perfectly captures the group’s music and style and will have you singing along to popular favorites like “Wheel in the Sky,” “Open Arms,” “Faithfully,” and many more. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

David Clark presents Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

A night of wit and Billy Joel’s greatest hits. David Clark presents Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel is a musical tribute conceived and presented with stunning piano playing, amazing lead vocals, and an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself. Don’t miss unforgettable hits like “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and “New York State of Mind.” Showtimes are at 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Top of The World is the world’s premier tribute to the Carpenters. Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. You’ll experience “Yesterday Once More” as Debbie and her band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Stephanie J. Block: Believe

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre recently winning the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical portraying Star in The Cher Show. Join us at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for an unforgettable concert by one of Broadway’s greatest. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Best of the Eagles

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Best of the Eagles is the top Eagles tribute band in America, performing their greatest hits from the 70’s, 80’s and beyond. Each member performs and sings the songs just like the original members providing the most authentic recreation next to seeing the Eagles live. Rock out to the classics including “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” and more! Showtimes are 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Destination Motown

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Destination Motown features The Sensational Soul Cruisers performing a tribute to Motown. The band features four lead choreographed vocalists who deliver the best of The Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and so many other Motown greats. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

ABBAmania

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Abbamania, the only production to perform for the cast of Mamma Mia, is the world’s number one tribute band celebrating the worldwide phenomenon, ABBA. Performing every song exactly as the original recordings, you’ll ring in the new year singing and dancing to songs like “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Super Trouper." Showtimes are 5:00 and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Yellow Brick Road

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

There is no other performer who looks and sounds so much like Elton John, nor any tribute act that provides the experience of being at an actual Elton John concert the way Yellow Brick Road does. You’ll be clapping and singing along to favorites like “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.” Showtimes are 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Hotel California

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California will have you rocking out to all of the hits and believing that you are listening to the actual Eagles. Check them out and you may find that you’ll never want to leave. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Sweet Baby James

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

“You Can Close Your Eyes” and pretend you are listening to James Taylor himself with the Nashville-based Sweet Baby James. If “You’ve Got a Friend,” bring them along to see “How Sweet It Is” to hear them recreate the spot-on vocals and authentic finger-picking style of one America’s most influential singer-songwriters. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band

Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

This high-energy, 13-piece band plays homage to one of the greatest bands of its era, bringing to life the magical R&B, funk, and jazz sounds that continue to inspire contemporary entertainers of today. Get ready to groove to the classics like “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” on this fun-filled evening. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Rumours

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Do you believe in the ways of magic? Rumours does! These accomplished musicians recreate the sensational voices and signature harmonies of Fleetwood Mac. Their expert instrumentation, stage moves, and wardrobe will transport fans back to the height of Fleetwood Mac’s amazing success. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Portrait of a Queen: Aretha Franklin

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Join award-winning songstress Cece Teneal as she takes you down memory lane with stellar hits from Aretha Franklin’s 50-year musical legacy like: “Chain of Fools,” “Natural Woman,” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Stayin’ Alive

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

Stayin’ Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees. “You Should Be Dancing” as this vocal trio faithfully captures the excitement of a Bee Gees concert, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Live,” and “To Love Somebody.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the most successful recording artists in history. Robert Neary and his band perform Neil Diamond’s greatest hits and tell the stories behind them, an experience that any Neil Diamond fan won’t want to miss! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

What a Fool Believes

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Look no further than What A Fool Believes for a high-energy, high-level performance of Doobie Brothers hits, such as “Long Train Running” and “China Grove.” Comprised of some of the best musicians and performers in the industry, What A Fool Believes delivers some of the most complex and challenging songs in the Doobie Brothers catalogue and will leave fans wanting more! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

The Celtic Tenors

Friday, March 3, 2023

The Celtic Tenors are back at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, with a new show featuring some of Ireland’s finest songs, such as “Isle of Innisfree” and “The Parting Glass.” For one unforgettable night, Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson will bring you along on a musical voyage filled with fun and laughter. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Lucie Arnaz: “I Got the Job”

Saturday, March 4, 2023

With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

