Live conversation on Friday: Understing LGBTQIA issues

JUPITER, Fla. — June is the beginning of Gay Pride Month and already this week there have been several news stories about the LGBTQIA community.

1. Transgender girls were banned from female sports in Florida

2. Treasure Coast city voted against recognizing Pride Month

3. A veto to funding for Pulse Night Club victim's mental health assistance

But it's not all obstacles for the LGBTQIA community to overcome they're celebrating victories too like a pride fountain and crosswalk in West Palm Beach to the Palm Beach Pride Market in Lake Worth Beach.

Join the conversation about issues with religious and business leaders and how you can become an ally.

A tentative rundown of topics we will be discussing:

LGBTQIA – Alphabet Mafia – What do all the letters mean? Pronoun explainer Fairness in Women’s Sports Act Okeechobee Pride Month proclamation Mental health support for Pulse shooting survivors vetoed Pulse Night Club, 5 years later The plight of gays of color LGBTQIA people and religion Micro Aggression: Giving Blood Toxic dating cultures History of the LGBTQIA movement Wear Red Day at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Palm Beach Pride Market

Panel Biographical Information

Rev. Marie Alford-Harkey – Pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches

And is the president and CEO of the Religious Institute, a national multifaith nonprofit dedicated to advocating for sexual health, education, and justice in faith communities and society. She is the lead author of the Religious Institute publication Making the Invisible Visible: Bisexuality in Faith Communities.

Julie Seaver – Executive Director at Compass. She creates numerous, efficient, and compelling opportunities for community members and volunteers to support Compass while ensuring the experience of giving is satisfying and rewarding.

“Nikki” – radio host on 97.9 WRMF. She supports Project Fierce, True Colors United for homeless LGBTQ youth.

Rolando Chang Barrero - Artist and Owner of The Box Gallery. Founder of the Pajaro Pride Wall Project and www.PajaroPride.com [pajaropride.com] that Affirms the Intersectionality of our Community, Allies inclusive.

About Rolando Chang Barrero

Rolando Chang Barrero is an America born artist and graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1990 where he was awarded the Reyerson Fellowship. Recent invitational engagements include The Ringling Museum and The Norton Museum of Art. Recently awarded The Cultural Council of Palm Beach Muse Award for Outstanding Cultural Leadership and named the Best Artist in Palm Beach by South Florida Gay News.

Rolando Chang Barrero is a multi-media artist with a portfolio including fashion design, video, film, painting, sculpture, acting, and performance art. Rolando has been creating work for over 40 years.

Cultural shifts and politics are evident throughout his work. Climate Change, The AIDS Pandemic, Brain Cancer, Recovery from Addiction, and intersectionality of race, ethnicity, gender, and sexuality play key roles in the development of his work.

T.A. Walker – Entertainment Reporter on WPTV NewsChannel 5. He was the first out radio host in the Palm Beaches and has worked to build allies through normalizing LGBTQIA culture through storytelling.

Josh Navarro – He joined WPTV as a multimedia journalist in January 2021. He's ecstatic to be back in his home state and tell stories that matter the most.