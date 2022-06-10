Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said.

The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago.

"[The owners] hosted this infamous lingerie brunch, and it was wild," Iglehart said.

The Falcon was known for its risque and energetic party vibe for locals. And now, the place where "everybody knows your name" is returning.

"As you can see ... we got a little sexy swanky going on," owner Annie Blake said as she pointed to the newly-installed crimson curtains.

Blake recently closed her Death or Glory Bar after five years, which was located at the same location.

"I was like, 'Hey, you know, what if we brought back the Falcon,'" Iglehart remembered.

Now, Blake and Iglehart are working to "bring sexy back."

"You know I kinda' wanted to bring back a lot of the red — you know — the sexy swankiness," Iglehart said.

This time they are making changes like making craft cocktails but not taking themselves too seriously because they said Delray Beach has changed.

"Atlantic Avenue is amazing, but you know, a lot of money has come down into Florida — a lot of corporate money," Blake said. "I think you need something that is for locals by locals."

"It is definitely a little local hideaway," Iglehart said.

They say come as you are, even if you wanna wear a backward baseball cap, boardshorts and flip flops.

"[Customers] are just immediately feeling like their home again," bartender Ashley Amann said. "They've been missing it, and it's just very nostalgic for people."

The venue features global street food done in a tapas style.

"The Cocktail menu is really whimsical," Blake said. "Which is why we can have a cocktail on the menu called the @#*$."

"Obviously, you get the puns we are going for with the names of these cocktails," Amann said.

Let's just say the cocktail names aren't G-rated.

"We are doing bathrobe brunch, every Sunday," Iglehart said. "If you come in a bathrobe, kimonos or lingerie, you get bottomless cocktails."

They are even installing an outdoor shower.

"Shower off your sins," laughed Blake.

"Yeah, shower the sins off," laughed Inglehart.

The venue said it will bring back its yearly Halloween and Christmas pop-up bars.

Special Hours



Happy Hour: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Late Night Food: 11 p.m. to close

Sunday Brunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reggae Night: 3 p.m. to midnight

The Falcon is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit The Falcon's website. or stay up to date on Instagram and Facebook.

The bar is located at 116 Northeast Sixth Ave. in Delray Beach.