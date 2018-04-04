How you can have a snowball fight in South Florida

About this time of year, most of us are posting photos of ourselves enjoying the beach; which annoys everyone in the colder parts of the country. But, I must say, I miss a little cold weather (but only once every 364 days or so).

A great compromise is getting some snowballs made for you and having a good old fashion fight outdoors when it's in the '70s or '80s.

I found these the other day in North Palm Beach and thought these soft powdery snowballs would be a great novelty at a teen's birthday party.

Lauren, manager at the Bahama Buck's Original Shave Ice Company, turn me on to these fun balls. The only thing is, you need to pick them up right when you intend to use them because if you freeze them, they become superhard ice balls!

You can get 24 SnoBalls for $9.99 and a Super Cooler of 60 for $19.99.

Fun fact, Lauren says their most popular flavor of shaved ice is pickle!