How to slay your Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Honda Classic is sold out Saturday and Sunday. But if you were one of the lucky 10,000 to get daily tickets, here are some fun things you can do to upgrade your experience.

Public Stands

With general admission there are free stands you can take advantage of, no upgrade required.

The Corona Premier Clubhouse

Open to the public and features unparalleled 360-degree views of 5 key holes on the back 9. There is a giant golf ball there perfect for taking social media photos.

Included with General Admission to @TheHondaClassic



"The Corona Premier Clubhouse"



Open to the public and features unparalleled 360-degree views of 5 key holes on the back 9. There is a giant golf ball there perfect for taking social media photos. pic.twitter.com/AAaBCzf1Ji — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 18, 2021

Nicklaus Neighborhood

This venue is located on 18, the venue includes complimentary family care lounges, covered seating, and family-friendly amenities for all.

Included with General Admission to @TheHondaClassic

"Nicklaus Neighborhood"



This venue is located on 18, the venue includes complimentary family care lounges, covered seating, and family-friendly amenities for all. pic.twitter.com/p1LDSKefkE — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 18, 2021

The Champagne Lounge

This tent is an upscale public hospitality venue featuring premium Taittinger champagne. Open to the public, the lounge also includes an outdoor garden providing a great place to sit and sip as players tee off on the 10th tee.

Included with admission to @TheHondaClassic

"The Champagne Lounge"



This tent is an upscale public hospitality venue featuring premium Taittinger champagne. The lounge also includes an outdoor garden providing a great place to sit and sip as players tee off on the 10th tee. pic.twitter.com/tIL3OX9Xo1 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 18, 2021

The Kelly Hagar – State Farm Agent Public Seating

Located on the 16th hole it's the perfect spot to catch all the action on one of the green – the last leg of the bear trap.

Included with General Admission to @TheHondaClassic



The Kelly Hagar – State Farm Agent Public Seating



Located on the 16th hole it's the perfect spot to catch all the action on one of the green – the last leg of the bear trap. pic.twitter.com/enjgIsJ9nK — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 18, 2021

Play Yellow Family Golf Day

Wearing Yellow became a tradition when golf great Jack Nicklaus made friends with a sick child named Craig. The child had Ewing Sarcoma, which is cancer that grows in the bones or tissues around the joints.

Don't forget to wear the color yellow on Sunday at @TheHondaClassic pic.twitter.com/JrHk9hQVTo — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 18, 2021

Barbara Nicklaus, wife of golf great Jack Nicklaus said, "One Sunday when Jack had won a tournament, he called Craig and Craig says, 'Jack. You know why you won the tournament.' Jack says, 'What are you talking about.' He said, 'Because I had my yellow lucky shirt on.' So Jack decided after that, 'If Craig can wear a lucky shirt for me, I can wear a lucky yellow shirt for him.' So we never mentioned it, but for several years Jack always wore a yellow shirt on Sunday."

The Sunday tradition continued until the child passed at age 13. Then several years later in 1986 Jack Nicklaus wore a yellow shirt on Sunday in memory of Craig... And he won the Masters. So wear your yellow on Sunday in support of Jack and Barbara's children's philanthropic efforts.

Prints for a Pourpose

Lilly Pulitzer is supporting their efforts with a $35,000 donation. And an exclusive Honda Classic line. The prints can be found online or at all three stores in Palm Beach County including The Gardens Mall. All proceeds from the sales go to the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

Barbara Nicklaus modeled one print for the line for her husband. “My wife’s jacket is pretty. Look at that, you got a bear on here, and our foundation logo, all kinds of little flowers. Lilly did a nice job with that. [Lilly’s] been very good at helping us with the foundation,” said Jack.

PGA Blvd. Restaurants

Several of the restaurants on PGA Blvd. will be airing WPTV NewsChannel 5's broadcast of The Honda Classic. The Cooper has Honda Classic-themed cocktails you can get the recipes by clicking here. Scusi suggests you drop by after a hot day for a beer. And Salute will have live music each day.

Social Distance Guidlines

The Honda Classic is asking fans to keep their distance.

“For this year, we are asking patrons to socially distance, we are asking no autographs, no selfies, no fist bumps. What you will get are those front-row views, you can watch the pros as they do what they do best,” said Andrew George, The Honda Classic's tournament director.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament into making big changes.

"We really had to reimagine the entire golf course. And I think to finally get to tournament week and have it be event week, have some normalcy in our world of putting out fires and prepping for the final stages... We couldn't be more excited," said George.

Pros are ready for the fans

The pros are excited about those fans who are going to be in the sold-out Bear Trap.

"They've been screaming for fans, they've been screaming for momentum. To feel that energy and they are definitely going to feel it on 17," said Executive Director of The Honda Classic Ken Kennerly.

