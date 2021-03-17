Secret Honda Classic cocktails

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A restaurant along PGA Boulevard is trying to drum up business during The Honda Classic by offering a secret Honda Classic drink menu.

The Cooper says they have five new craft cocktails that are sure to tantalize every golf fan's tastebuds.

"This year for The Honda Classic we decided to change our menu, and we are doing five features that are all related to golf," said Tenaette Schumaker, lead bartender at The Cooper.

"[sic] We create this menu because it will entice folks to come in. We have cocktails just for the "Honda" and when the "Honda" is over we will not have them on the menu again," Schumaker said.

The Cooper shared the recipes with us, in case you want to watch The Honda Classic this weekend at home on WPTV NewsChannel 5 and enjoy a libation.