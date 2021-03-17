Menu

Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Secret Honda Classic cocktails

The Coopers limited time only menu
items.[0].videoTitle
A restaurant along PGA Boulevard is trying to drum up business during The Honda Classic by offering a secret Honda Classic drink menu.
The Cooper restaurant along PGA BLVD. is trying to drum up business during The Honda Classic by offering a secret Honda Classic drink menu.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:37:57-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A restaurant along PGA Boulevard is trying to drum up business during The Honda Classic by offering a secret Honda Classic drink menu.

The Cooper says they have five new craft cocktails that are sure to tantalize every golf fan's tastebuds.

"This year for The Honda Classic we decided to change our menu, and we are doing five features that are all related to golf," said Tenaette Schumaker, lead bartender at The Cooper.

"[sic] We create this menu because it will entice folks to come in. We have cocktails just for the "Honda" and when the "Honda" is over we will not have them on the menu again," Schumaker said.

The Cooper shared the recipes with us, in case you want to watch The Honda Classic this weekend at home on WPTV NewsChannel 5 and enjoy a libation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right