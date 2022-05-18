Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Halsey suddenly halts concert at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

Musician tells fans to start acting 'like (expletive) people'
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Halsey arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 4:34 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:35:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TMZ is reporting that music artist Halsey's performance Tuesday at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre was abruptly paused.

Halsey stopped the music, kneeled on stage and addressed fans off the mic. According to several witnesses who spoke with WPTV NewsChannel 5, there was a small incident in the pit that the artist chose to address.

Halsey then addresses the audience and said:

"While I have you, I just want to make a statement, make a reminder, you know. I know we've been locked inside for a long time and we forgot how to act like f—ing people. But, everybody is here because they love the same thing that you do, so make sure you treat them with compassion, community."

Some witnesses characterized the incident as bickering among fans. Others said it was a small fight.

"Yes, there was a fight in the pit and people were getting hurt," one Twitter user told WPTV.

97.9 WRFM Video of Halsey

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News