Gianna Tulio will represent Boca Raton Hooters in Orlando pageant

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Hooters waitress at the Boca Raton location is a finalist to take home the title of Miss Hooters International.

Delray Beach resident Gianna Tulio was selected Monday as one of the 20 finalists nationally to compete at the Miss Hooters Pageant later this month in Orlando.

Tulio is one of three South Florida contestants to make the top 20 in online fan voting, joining Jenise Lebron from the Cypress Creek location and Uniqua Shantell Burch from the Hooters in Doral.

Tulio was joined by friends and co-workers as the announcement was made during her shift at the Hooters in Boca Raton, where she has worked for the past four years.

Hooters Hooters waitress Gianna Tulio will represent Boca Raton as one of the top 20 finalists in the 2021 Miss Hooters Pageant.

Among the celebrity judges who will help determine the next Miss Hooters International are competitive hot-dog eating champion Joey Chestnut and UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Last year's pageant was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. South Florida's Briana Smith was crowned Miss Hooters International in 2019.

The winner of the July 29 pageant will receive a cash prize of $30,000 and becomes the international face of Hooters.