Gianna Tulio selected to represent Boca Raton in Miss Hooters Pageant

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Delray Beach resident is among an exclusive group of Hooters waitresses who have been selected to compete in the 2021 Miss Hooters Pageant.

Five Hooters waitresses from Miami to Sarasota have earned a spot to compete in the annual pageant, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them is Gianna Tulio, who has been working at the Hooters in Boca Raton for four years.

"Being chosen is a good reminder to me that all my hard work, dedication and passion towards the company do not go unnoticed," Tulio said. "I look forward to meeting all the other girls that have been selected and to share the same passion as them. I know that whoever wins this pageant will make the most wonderful difference and will only have positivity coming for the company, since they never fail to select the most amazing, hard-driven women."

Tulio has been dating NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney. They made their relationship Instagram public in July 2020 during a trip to Vail, Colorado.

This is her second time representing South Florida at the pageant. She was also a contestant in 2019.

Fans can vote for Tulio from now through July 7. Anyone who wants to cast their vote for Tulio can do so up to five times per any 24-hour period.

The top 20 contestants will compete in Orlando next month for the chance to become the next Miss Hooters International.

Other South Florida representatives are Heather Widle from Weston, Jenise Lebron from Cypress Creek and Uniqua Shantell Burch from Doral. Sloan Miavitz is representing Sarasota.

South Florida's Briana Smith took home the crown in 2019.