Does this dog have the cutest underbite ever?

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Two dogs looking for their "FUR"ever homes are up for adoption from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

My name is Woody! I was found abandoned and brought to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for some TLC! I can be a very anxious pup and I would do best in a home with a new owner who likes to spend most of their time at home with me because separation is something that I struggle with. I love to play with other dogs, particularly other big dogs! I don't think I'd enjoy living in a home with young children because of my anxiety so if you have an adult-only home, I'd love to come to join you! I'd benet from an experienced dog owner who knows how to handle a dog with anxious energy and can help calm me down when I am scared. I do tend to howl rather loudly when I am anxious. I would love to nd a home with a big yard, but make sure that you have a nice high fence because I can be a jumper! I could benet from some additional training and is not quite potty trained yet but is very sweet and would love to get to know you!

Woody - Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Hi! My name is Muneca! I was rescued in Puerto Rico before arriving at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I wasn't feeling very well when I rst arrived at the ranch but the amazing medical team worked with my foster mom to help me feel better and now I'm in the best shape of my life! I do have a history of SEVERE skin issues and require medications as well as scheduled baths, but if you'd like to bring me home with you, just have a quick chat with our medical team before we go home and they will ll you in on everything you need to know! I love to play with other dogs, regardless of their size, but have never lived with children or cats. I would most certainly benet from an experienced dog owner who can address my medical needs appropriately so I can remain at my best! I think I could be happy with any living situation, from an apartment to a larger home with a big yard. I do love to run around and play now that I'm feeling better and would be happiest in a busy home with lots of things going on for me to be a part of. I could really benet from continued training and while I do appear to be mostly potty-trained already, a quick refresher wouldn't hurt. I love to go on nice long leashed walks to get out some of my energy and I can't wait to have a chance to get to go out with you very very soon!

Muneca - Big Dog Ranch Rescue

See more dogs up for adoption at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE

14444 Okeechobee Blvd

Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470(561) 791-6465

