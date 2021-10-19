Watch
Disney launches new 'Genie' app to replace FastPass

Cost is $15 at Disney World
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 10:15:47-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new app for Disney theme parks is out of the bottle.

The "Genie" app launched Tuesday for guests at Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California.

The service helps park goers streamline their visits and cut down on wait times.

The free service will be built into Disney Parks' established apps along with a paid version called "Disney Genie Plus."

It allows guests to access the "lightning lane" for $15 at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland.

"Lightning lane" is basically a paid version of Disney's FastPass -- a benefit that used to be free for guests.

