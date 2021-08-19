Disney World introducing new paid 'FastPass' and Genie service

ORLANDO, Fla. — The days free FastPasses at Disney World are over.

The old system was suspended throughout the pandemic, but unlike fireworks and parades, it won't be making a comeback.

Instead, Disney World and Disneyland are launching a new planning tool called Disney Genie.

Every park visitor will have access to Disney Genie though the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps.

Starting this fall, guests will be able to tell the app what they want to do and where they would like to eat during their stay and the program will create an itinerary. It’s designed to be customizable and flexible, so if guests decide they don’t want to go on a ride or want to try a different in-park restaurant, Genie will reorganize the schedule.

Parkgoers can also use the app to order food and pay for merchandise and like the current app, wait times for attractions also will be displayed.

While the free service will allow guests to join virtual queues, Disney Genie will not grant guests access to shorter lines like the FastPasses previously included with the price of admission.

A paid version, called Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, will replace the FastPass and FastPass+ offerings.

For $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland, guests can use the new Lightning Lane at select attractions. Visitors can make one selection at a time to bypass the main line at a scheduled time for rides.

Not even Disney Genie+ can snag an earlier spot at some of the parks' most popular rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

However, guests can pay more for new Lightning Lanes. Pricing has not been released, and it's yet known what other attractions will offer this paid option.

Guests will be limited to two Lighting Lanes per day, and they can't schedule them in advance. All guests will need to wait until the day of their park visit to purchase Lightning Lane entry, including Disney resorts guests, Annual PassHolders and Magic Key holders.