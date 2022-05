WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Dave Matthews Band have postponed their two West Palm Beach concerts after someone in the band has tested postive for COVID-19.

The band was due to play the iThink Financial Amphitheatre Saturday and Sunday in West Palm Beach.

The band announced on Twitter Saturday, "We are incredibly sorry to all our fans who planned to spend the holiday weekend with us. Please hold on to your tickets as we work towards a rescheduled date."