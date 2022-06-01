Watch
Dave Matthews Band concerts at iThink Financial Amphitheatre rescheduled for Aug. 20, 21

Memorial Day weekend shows postponed after positive COVID-19 case
Dave Matthews Band performs in Tampa on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 01, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dave Matthews Band has announced new dates for their shows at iThink Financial Amphitheatre near West Palm Beach following last weekend's postponement.

The group's official Twitter account tweeted Wednesday that the rescheduled concerts will be performed Aug. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets displaying the original show dates will be valid for entry on the new dates for the equivalent weekday — Saturday tickets for Saturday and Sunday tickets for Sunday.

The band said if concertgoers are unable to attend the new dates, a 14-day refund window is available. Refunds must be requested through the original point of purchase.

"We apologize for this unforeseen postponement and hope that you can attend the rescheduled dates," the band said in a tweet.

The group said they had to postpone their two Memorial Day weekend concerts in Palm Beach County because someone inside the band had a positive case of COVID-19.

