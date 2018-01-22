Coral Sky Amphitheatre has a star-studded lineup this summer for its seven-show 2018 Country Megaticket.

Megaticket Schedule

Alan Jackson – 5/12

Kenny Chesney with Old Dominion – 5/24

Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen – 6/21

Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – 7/21

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town – 8/4

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO – 9/14

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker with Russell Dickerson – 9/29

Tickets are available January 26 at 10 a.m. through February 26 at 10 p.m. and can be purchased at megaticket.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Gold Seat Package is $1,275 and includes the same pavilion seat for each show, premier parking (limit one pass per order), and presale access for 2019 Country Megaticket. Limit eight tickets per order. General parking included.

Festival Lawn Package is $199 and includes one festival lawn ticket for each sho and presale access for 2019 Country Megaticket. Limit eight tickets per order.