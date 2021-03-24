Chula and Sali are besties and would like to be adopted together

Chula (left) and Sali (right) are besties and would like to be adopted together from @BDRRescue. #WagYourTailWednesday is coming up next on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/34AFfEJDo4— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 24, 2021
Sali
● Dog-Friendly
● Good on leash
● Must have another dog in the home
● Separation Anxiety
My name is Sali and I was rescued in Puerto Rico before arriving here at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I am a very sweet girl but you might notice that I walk a little bit slower than most. I have some eye problems and struggle to see but that doesn't keep me from wanting to greet everyone that I meet! I am selective when it comes to which dogs I will engage with and would probably be the best t for an experienced dog owner who can help guide me through life. I would be very happy living a quiet lifestyle and I don't need much space so I would be perfect for someone living in an apartment. If you're looking for a gentle soul and don't mind me bumping into a few things, I could be the perfect pick for you!
Sali
Chula
● Dog Friendly
● Good on leash
Chula was rescued from Puerto Rico. She is a very sweet girl and has a easy to go medium energy. She will make a great companion dog and a walking partner. She is crate trained and is very tidy, so we anticipate she will do well in her new home with just a bit of patience and a good new daily routine.
Chula
BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE
14444 Okeechobee Blvd
Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470
(561) 791-6465