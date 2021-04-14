Adorable underbite and a lowrider seek 'Fur'ever homes

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Each week we feature two dogs on Wag Your Tail Wednesday from Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Are you looking for a big guy that's lazy most of the day? That's me, Capone! I am your typical English Bulldog - stubborn, sensitive, couch potato, loving, and sweet all wrapped into one package. I have severe allergies so I will need to be on prescription food the rest of my life and eye drops. I would be okay having some doggie friends after a proper introduction, but after all that I've been through I think I deserve to be king of the castle in my home. My ideal home would be one with no little kids and an experienced bulldog person that can care for me the rest of my life so that I don't end up back here again. I will need to meet you and know that I can trust you, but once we're friends there is no turning back and I will expect you to be petting me if we're together. As long as I get my potty breaks I should be clean in the house too. If you have a love for the underbite please come meet me!

Capone - Big Dog Ranch Rescue Hi! My name is Pucho! I was rescued in Puerto Rico before arriving here at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue. I am a very sweet little man who would be an excellent family dog who would be great with younger children. I like to play with other dogs but I can be selective with who I choose to play with sometimes. I would be good for either an experienced dog owner or first-time adopter and while I think I would enjoy having access to a large yard, I think I could also be very happy being an apartment dog without one. I am a total cuddle bug and I crave affection, so I am looking for an owner that has lots of time to spend with me. I think I'd prefer a quieter lifestyle to a busier one, but I do love to meet new visitors! I may even be the type of pup that you can take out and about with you in public! I would benet from further training, particularly because I'm almost potty-trained but not quite there yet. I have been learning to love to walk on a leash here at the ranch and I would love to go for a walk with you sometime soon. Pucho - Big Dog Ranch Rescue See more dogs up for adoption at Big Dog Ranch Rescue. BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE

