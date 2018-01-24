5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Jan 26 - 28)

There are several large events happening this weekend in South Florida.

1) The Race For The Cure - West Palm Beach Waterfront

What is it?

A #RaceForTheCure because more than 880,000 women live in our community and every year almost 1,500 of them are diagnosed with breast cancer. Of those diagnoses almost 500 are late stage, and unfortunately, we lose nearly 300 women in our community a year to this disease. Susan G. Komen® is ﬁghting every minute of every day to end breast cancer forever. And what I LOVE about the #RaceForTheCure is 75% of the money raised stays right here for prevention programs, education, even mammograms. The other 25% goes to breast cancer research.

Timeline of Events

5:30 a.m. - Registration Opens

7:08 a.m. - Women's 5K warmup - Meyer Amphitheatre

7:30 a.m. - Women's 5K

7:45 a.m. - Men's 5K warmup - Meyer Amphitheatre

8:15 a.m. - Men's 5K

9:00 - Team Walk

9:30 - Family 1-mile walk

10:30 - Survivor's Ceremony

More #RaceForTheCure info from WPTV.com

2) The South Florida Fair - West Palm Beach

It's the last weekend of the fair!

Schedule

Friday

Noon - Edible Bug Fun Stop

6:30 p.m. - Boat Parade

7 p.m. - Jackpot Buckle Series Show #3 Saturday

11 a.m. - Baby Beautiful Contest

1 p.m. - Thanksgiving "Thank A Farmer" Parade

1 p.m. - Twins Contest

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - 9th Annual Rock Tribute Band Competition and Winner Sunday

1 p.m. - Football Hall of Fame Parade

3) The Tradition Taste of Little Italy - Port Saint Lucie

What is it?

This event is produced by the same folks who do the "Feast of Little Italy" each November in Jupiter. This is the quintessential Italian Fest with all the food, culture, rides and limoncello one would expect! You can hear Salvatore "The Voice" Valentinetti from America's Got Talent on Saturday Night.

Entertainment Schedule

Friday, January 26th

4 p.m. - Sounds of Italy

6 p.m. - Lou Villano

6:45 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

7p.m. - Maria DeCrescenza

8 p.m.- Tommy Mara "Rocking Through the Decades" Saturday, January 27th

10 a.m. - Sounds of Italy

Noon - Samantha Piccirilli

1:30 p.m. - Vincent Lanciano

2 p.m. - MJT Goldner Conservatory of The Performing Arts YTC

3 p.m. - Vanessa Racci

4 p.m. - Galbani Celebrity Cheese Building for Charity

5 p.m. - Phillipe Harari

6:30 p.m. - Angelo Venuto

8 p.m. - Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti Sunday, January 28th

10 p.m. - Sounds of Italy

Noon - Galbani Children's Cheese Building Contest

1 p.m. - Samantha Piccirilli

2 p.m. - Vanessa Racci

2:30 p.m. - MJT Goldner Conservatory of the Performing Arts Youth Touring Company

3:30 p.m. - Angelo Venuto

4:30 p.m. - Franco Corso" The Voice of Romance"

6 p.m. - The Atlantic City Boys " A Tribute to Frankie Valli"



4) Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival

Experience the ever-growing world of craft brewing. Guests will sample and savor brews from some of South Florida's finest breweries. What's cool is you get unlimited samplings while experiencing local entertainment.

The Deets

Roger Dean Stadium

Saturday, January 27 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

5) Boca Raton Fine Art Show

The 9th annual Hot Works Boca Raton Fine Arts Show showcases top-notch quality artists from around the globe to sell their original and personally handmade artwork. There is something for everyone in all price ranges.

Sanborn Square Park

Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.