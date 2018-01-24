5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (Jan 26 - 28)

What is it?
A #RaceForTheCure because more than 880,000 women live in our community and every year almost 1,500 of them are diagnosed with breast cancer. Of those diagnoses almost 500 are late stage, and unfortunately, we lose nearly 300 women in our community a year to this disease. Susan G. Komen® is ﬁghting every minute of every day to end breast cancer forever. And what I LOVE about the #RaceForTheCure is 75% of the money raised stays right here for prevention programs, education, even mammograms. The other 25% goes to breast cancer research.
Schedule Friday
Noon - Edible Bug Fun Stop
6:30 p.m. - Boat Parade
7 p.m. - Jackpot Buckle Series Show #3
Saturday
11 a.m. - Baby Beautiful Contest
1 p.m. - Thanksgiving "Thank A Farmer" Parade
1 p.m. - Twins Contest
2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - 9th Annual Rock Tribute Band Competition and Winner
Sunday
1 p.m. - Football Hall of Fame Parade
3) The Tradition Taste of Little Italy - Port Saint Lucie
What is it?
This event is produced by the same folks who do the "Feast of Little Italy" each November in Jupiter. This is the quintessential Italian Fest with all the food, culture, rides and limoncello one would expect! You can hear Salvatore "The Voice" Valentinetti from America's Got Talent on Saturday Night.
Entertainment Schedule Friday, January 26th
4 p.m. - Sounds of Italy
6 p.m. - Lou Villano
6:45 p.m. - Opening Ceremony
7p.m. - Maria DeCrescenza
8 p.m.- Tommy Mara "Rocking Through the Decades"
Saturday, January 27th
10 a.m. - Sounds of Italy
Noon - Samantha Piccirilli
1:30 p.m. - Vincent Lanciano
2 p.m. - MJT Goldner Conservatory of The Performing Arts YTC
3 p.m. - Vanessa Racci
4 p.m. - Galbani Celebrity Cheese Building for Charity
5 p.m. - Phillipe Harari
6:30 p.m. - Angelo Venuto
8 p.m. - Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti
Sunday, January 28th
10 p.m. - Sounds of Italy
Noon - Galbani Children's Cheese Building Contest
1 p.m. - Samantha Piccirilli
2 p.m. - Vanessa Racci
2:30 p.m. - MJT Goldner Conservatory of the Performing Arts Youth Touring Company
3:30 p.m. - Angelo Venuto
4:30 p.m. - Franco Corso" The Voice of Romance"
6 p.m. - The Atlantic City Boys " A Tribute to Frankie Valli"
Experience the ever-growing world of craft brewing. Guests will sample and savor brews from some of South Florida's finest breweries. What's cool is you get unlimited samplings while experiencing local entertainment.
The Deets
Roger Dean Stadium
Saturday, January 27 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The 9th annual Hot Works Boca Raton Fine Arts Show showcases top-notch quality artists from around the globe to sell their original and personally handmade artwork. There is something for everyone in all price ranges.
Sanborn Square Park
Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.