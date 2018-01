Since the temperatures will be warming up, you may be looking for reasons to get out of the house.

1) South Florida Fair - West Palm Beach

The fair's theme this year is magical parades so they have a newly themed parade every day.

Parade Schedule

Friday - 6:30 p.m. - Junkanoo Parade

Saturday - 1 p.m. Oktoberfest Parade

Sunday - 1 p.m. - Carnival Parade

Friday Only Events

Noon - Edible Bugs Fun Stop

7 p.m. - Jackpot Buckel Series Show

Saturday Only Events

10 a.m. - Dairy Goat Show

11 a.m. - Girl Scout Cookie Eating Contest

10 p.m. - Ghost Tours

Sunday Only Events

1:30 p.m. - Patrick Mesmer Book Signing

2 p.m. - Latin Fest

2 p.m. - Egg Relay Contest

2) Ocelot Overlook Habitat - West Palm Beach

The Ocelot Overlook opened on Monday and is included with your admission into the Palm Beach Zoo thanks to a donation from Carole and John Moran.



Now check out this adorable video of Jade! Watch her come down and swat at the camera. She loves, loves, loves her new home.

AGGGGGG! How cute is Jade? She has a new home, The Ocelot Overlook, at the @PalmBeachZoo #TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/U60PfIUPDm — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) January 18, 2018

3) Hairspray The Musical - Jupiter

Hairspray the musical is playing at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Tickets cost $58 plus taxes and fees.

Last week, I met with hair supervisor Jon Jordan, who was taking a week off from his duties at the Lion King on Broadway, to work here in Jupiter. He allowed me to try on some wigs. As a bald man, this was an excellent opportunity to figure out if a toupe is an option for me or not. Hairspray runs now through the January 28.

4) Chicago The Musical - West Palm Beach

Running this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees. Friday at 8 p.m. | Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday at 2 p.m.

5) Free Movie Night - Wellington

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a free viewing of Despicable Me 3 at the Wellington Amphitheater on Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m.