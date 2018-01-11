A look behind the hair of Hairspray the musical at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Behind every fabulous production of Hairspray is a hair supervisor in charge of all the wigs.

Rows, and rows, and rows of wigs.

"I think there are 85 in the show," says Jon Jordan.

Jon Jordan, who is taking a break from his duties at The Lion King on Broadway, is spending one week at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre making sure it's hair needs are in short order for wig designer Gerard Kelly.

Jon's 25 years on Broadway makes him uniquely experienced plus he supervised and co-designed the wigs for the original Broadway company of Hairspray.

Jon's role is to work out the wig's kinks and make sure they fit everyone correctly.

As a bald man, I was eager to experience what it's like to have hair again.

Hairspray runs now through the 28 tickets start at $58 plus taxes and fees.