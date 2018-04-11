5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (April 13 - 15)

From sailing the seas to art festivals to a musical, here are your #5funThings to do this weekend.

1) Grand Classica Cruise Ship - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Taste and See sponsor, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has purchased and refurbished a second cruise ship named the Grand Classica. The Grand Classica starts sailing out of the Port of Palm Beach on Friday, April 13. By adding the second ship the cruise line will now be sailing daily to Freeport, Bahamas.

Right now the cruise line has a buy one, get one free offer. If you book an Ocean View Stateroom the second guest sails for free.

2) The Bodyguard - West Palm Beach

What is it?

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical will star Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox.



The Deets

Playing now through Sunday, April 15

Kravis Center

Tickets start at $28 plus taxes and fees

3) Delray Affair

What is it?

The Delray Affair is the largest arts & craft festival in the Southeast United States. The event features up to 600 vendors featuring hand-crafted arts and crafts, fine arts, great food! It takes place along the palm tree-lined downtown streets of Delray Beach and stretches 12 city blocks from the Intracoastal to NW 2nd Avenue.

The Deets

Friday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PARKING:

$5 County Parking Garage – West Atlantic Avenue; next to Courthouse/behind the library

$5 Parking Garage – Old School Square

$5 at City Hall – City Attorney’s office & grass lot STREET CLOSURES:

4 a.m. Friday, April 13th through 10 p.m. Sunday, April 15th

(NW 2nd Avenue from Tennis Center east to Intracoastal)

4) Annual Craft Festival - Stuart

What is it?

Nearly 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation will line Osceola street selling thousands

of handcrafted-in-the-USA items. Whether looking for pet products, folk art, pottery, jewelry, paintings, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, scented soaps and body products or other specialty green market items, the annual craft festival has something to suit every taste and every budget. Parking is free and friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

The Deets

Saturday and Sunday, April 14 - 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

26 SM Osceola Street

Stuart, Florida

5) Tea Around The World - Fort Pierce

What is it?

A tea party with an international flair featuring lunch and traditional and exotic teas from around the world. All proceeds go to benefit Treasure Health Pediatric Care which focuses on enhancing the quality of life for children with a chronic and/or serious illness and their families.

The Deets

Sunday, April 15 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Pelican Yacht Club

1120 Seaway Drive

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids 16 and younger.