5 fun things to do this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast (April 13 - 15)

What is it?
Taste and See sponsor, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has purchased and refurbished a second cruise ship named the Grand Classica. The Grand Classica starts sailing out of the Port of Palm Beach on Friday, April 13. By adding the second ship the cruise line will now be sailing daily to Freeport, Bahamas.
What is it?
The Delray Affair is the largest arts & craft festival in the Southeast United States. The event features up to 600 vendors featuring hand-crafted arts and crafts, fine arts, great food! It takes place along the palm tree-lined downtown streets of Delray Beach and stretches 12 city blocks from the Intracoastal to NW 2nd Avenue.
The Deets
Friday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PARKING:
$5 County Parking Garage – West Atlantic Avenue; next to Courthouse/behind the library
$5 Parking Garage – Old School Square
$5 at City Hall – City Attorney’s office & grass lot
STREET CLOSURES:
4 a.m. Friday, April 13th through 10 p.m. Sunday, April 15th
(NW 2nd Avenue from Tennis Center east to Intracoastal)
What is it?
Nearly 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation will line Osceola street selling thousands
of handcrafted-in-the-USA items. Whether looking for pet products, folk art, pottery, jewelry, paintings, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, scented soaps and body products or other specialty green market items, the annual craft festival has something to suit every taste and every budget. Parking is free and friendly pets on leashes are welcome.
The Deets
Saturday and Sunday, April 14 - 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
26 SM Osceola Street
Stuart, Florida
What is it?
A tea party with an international flair featuring lunch and traditional and exotic teas from around the world. All proceeds go to benefit Treasure Health Pediatric Care which focuses on enhancing the quality of life for children with a chronic and/or serious illness and their families.
The Deets
Sunday, April 15 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Pelican Yacht Club
1120 Seaway Drive
Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids 16 and younger.