Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to launch new ship

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has purchased and refurbished a second cruise ship named the Grand Classica sailing out of the Port of Palm Beach. The cruise line says the Grand Classica will start sailing on April 13.

By adding the second ship the cruise line will now be sailing daily to Freeport, Bahamas.

The ship has 10 decks (named after islands in the Bahamas), 658 staterooms, 8 dining options, The Legends Grand Theater, jogging track, and Para-A-Dice Casino. There are two pools (one for adults only).

To celebrate her arrival the company is introducing a limited-time Buy-One, Get-One Free offer. For just one week only, guests can reserve one sailing on either ship and get a second sailing on the other ship for free.

Visit the company’s website or call 800-995-3201 to reserve your getaway.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is a sponsor of Taste and See South Florida.