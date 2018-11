From fun theater to a pop culture pop-up exhibition to a craft festival. This weekend is "Busy Busy."

1) Steel Magnolias - Jupiter

The Gist

It's the '80s movie in play form which stars an all female cast! Yes, there is "football helmet hair" and "drink your juice" yes, everything you'd expect.

MORE FROM TASTE AND SEE>> Go on a tour of the set of Steel Magnolias

The Deets

Maltz Jupiter Theatre

1001 E Indiantown Rd

Jupiter, FL 33477

Running now through Sunday, Nov.11

Tickets start at $60

2) Downton Abbey: The Exhibition - West Palm Beach

The Gist

Based on the beloved television show, transports you to post-Edwardian England, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. You’ll be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture, and some of the most memorable moments from the show’s six-season run.

The Deets

CityPlace

575 South Rosemary Avenue

West Palm Beach, Florida 33401

Daily, beginning Saturday, November 10 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (including holidays)

Tickets are $35 for adults | Kids 14 and younger are free

3) Juno Beach Craft Festival

The Gist

A free, fall festival features thousands of handmade-in-the-USA artisan creations. Start the holiday shopping early while enjoying a beautiful stroll along the Atlantic Ocean

The Deets

14200 US WHY 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Saturday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 11 open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Parking is available in Loggerhead Park or just north of the park on A1A

4) Rock of Ages - West Palm Beach

The Gist

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era of 1980s Hollywood. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake, and more.

The Deets

Kravis Center

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Kravis Center 701 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Tickets start at $28

5) Binks Forest Elementary School Hosting Annual Carnival - Wellington

The Gist

There are bounce houses, game trucks, a slime station, food trucks and stage performances throughout the afternoon. Binks’ famous silent auction.

The Deets

Binks Forest Elementary School

Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wristbands start at $15 plus taxes