The line from Steel Magnolias you've been misquoting

Now through Sunday "Steel Magnolias" is playing at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Amer Jasmin Morrow took me on a tour of the set. She is a hair stylist for "Saturday Night Live" in New York and a wig designer for this show.

WORKING ON SNL

She says "Steel Magnolias" is heart wrenching, lovely, and heartwarming, everything you've imagined and so much more. But I had one question on my mind; I wanted to make sure the iconic "drink your juice, Shelby" line was in the show.

"Okay... (laughing) So, I actually realized that's not even a line. It's drink your juice, honey," informs Amber. "I've been saying 'drink your juice, Shelby' backstage."

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drink Your Juice Clip

"We've all been saying it wrong!" I said astonishingly.

My mind is blown, it's like that time I thought Darth Vader said, "Luke, I am your father" and that turns out we all remembered that line wrong too (It's actually I'm THE father).

STAR WARS - I am the father clip

Now that that's settled there better be "football helmet hair."

"Yes, there is a lot of teasing," laughs Amber.

The set looks and feels like the early '80s. Even down to the harvest gold push button phone.

"It's a testament to how amazing this set really is," says Amber.

From operational blow dryers and more, the set is realistic.

"We have an actual functioning salon here on stage. So we have a hair washing sink. This actually turns on during the show, and real water does come out," says Amber.

"Uh oh, how does that work?" I ask.

"With a lot of theater magic," laughs Amber.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Funny moments.

As we sat down to try on Truvy’s wig, I had to ask Amber if Collin Jost, head writer for SNL, was as "mantastic" in person.

"He real cute," teases Amber.

Amber takes time and care to craft her creations, and as I put on Dolly Parton's character's wig, I had a realization why being bald for me is the way to go; it's slimming and cooler.

The Deets

Maltz Jupiter Theatre

1001 E Indiantown Rd

Jupiter, FL 33477

Running now through Sunday, Nov.11

Tickets start at $60