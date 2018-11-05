5 fun things to do this weekend in South Florida (Nov. 2 - 4)

From dazzling sights in the sky to helping peeps in our community this weekend is jammed packed with fun and exciting activities.

1) Bill Brooks Food For Families Drive - Stuart

The Gist

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is a food drive organized by WPTV NewsChannel 5 aimed at helping less fortunate people in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can donate food at NewsChannel 5 in West Palm Beach and at participating Seacoast Bank locations. Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks. Brooks was GM at WPTV from 1981-1998. He died after a battle with cancer.

The Deets (two locations)

Seacoast Bank

Friday, Nov. 2 from 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

815 Colorado Ave.

Stuart Muck Bowl 2018

Saturday, Nov. 3 starting at 3 p.m.

Pahokee High School

900 Larrimore Road

Stuart, Florida

2) Feast of Little Italy - Jupiter

The Gist

The 16th annual Feast of Little Italy brings a sensational, three-day-long celebration of exciting international and national Italian and Italian-American performers to its entertainment stage.

Performers include JessLee, Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, Christian Guardino, The Sicilian Tenors, and more!

The Deets

Abacoa Town Center

1200 Town Center Drive

Jupiter, Fl 33458

Nov. 2nd - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 3rd - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 4th - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3) The Stuart Air Show

The Gist

Planes fly in the sky doing amazing stunts, lots of food, plus we'd love to meet you and show off Chopper 5 and the Weather Pilot plus give you prizes.

WPTV Schedule For Saturday

John Favole 10 a.m. - noon

Johann Hoffend 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Ryan Hughes 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Erica Rakow Noon - 1 p.m.

Glenn Glazer 1p.m. - 2 p.m.

Sam Smink 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Jay Cashmere 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.



WPTV Schedule For Sunday

Johann Hoffend 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Kelley Dunn 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ashleigh Walters 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Steve Weagle 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Shannon Cake 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Jon Shainman Noon - 1 p.m.

The Deets

Witham Field

1895, SE Flying Fortress Lane, Stuart, FL 34996

Friday, Nov. 2 - Nov. 4

Get the list of performers here

Admission:

Veteran/Military (Presale & Gate) $5.00

Children (age 5 and under) FREE

Youth (age 6-12, Presale & Gate) $5.00

Pre-Sale (age 13+, available Online Now) $20.00

Gate (age 13+) $25.00

4) Lagoon Fest - West Palm Beach

The Gist

LagoonFest is a free event that puts the spotlight on the Lake Worth Lagoon, which is Palm Beach County’s largest estuary. you can expect to see kayak cleanups of the South Cove Natural Area, boat tours and a rehabilitated bird release, along with more than 65 eco-themed exhibitors and vendors. And happening right next door is the West Palm Beach GreenMarket.

The Deets

West Palm Beach waterfront

Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

5) Rumours - Pompano Beach

The Gist

What is being called the best Fleetwood Mac band ever and has several outstanding recommendations from the real members of Fleetwood Mac.

The Deets

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1806 NE 6th St

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Friday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $19 plus taxes and fee