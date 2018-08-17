5 fun things to do this weekend in South Florida (August 17 - 19)

And we are officially in the busy season in South Florida. There is music everywhere, not just music but great music!

1) Taylor Swift - Miami Gardens

The Gist

Taylor Swift is bringing her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and packing a lot of music into the show. If the setlist is anything like her previous shows it will focus on hits from her newest album and classic Taylor.

Atlanta Setlist

ACT ONE

1. ... Ready for It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style/Love Story/You Belong With Me ACT TWO

5. Look What You Made Me Do

6. End Game

7. King of My Heart ACT THREE

8. Delicate

9. Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)

10. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

11. The Lucky One (acoustic) ACT FOUR

12. Blank Space

13. Dress

14. Bad Blood / Should've Said No ACT FIVE

15. Don't Blame Me

16. Long Live / New Year's Day ACT SIX

17. Getaway Car

18. Call It What You Want

19. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

The Deets

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $69 plus taxes and fee

2) Def Leppard & Journey - Sunrise

The Gist

It's Def Leppard & Journey, need I say more? They are awesome and pretty much haven't updated their playlist in a few decades! I wholeheartedly believe that the band "Journey makes everything better." That phrase, I just put in the quotation marks, is something said by my friends and me when we are hanging out, and we need a little mood booster.

The Deets

BB&T Center

1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323

Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fee

3) Clear The Shelters

The Gist

WPTV and NBC stations around the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

GET THE DEETS ABOUT CLEAR THE SHELTERS

4) Evanescence - West Palm Beach

The Gist

Evanescence is coming to Coral Sky.

The Deets

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

South Florida Fairgrounds

Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $18

601-7 Sansburys Way

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

5) Abacoa' Summer Concert Series - Jupiter

The Gist

A free concert at Downtown Abacoa's Amphitheater featuring a National Tribute to Tom Petty.

The Deets

Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.