5 fun things to do this weekend in South Florida (August 17 - 19)

The Gist
Taylor Swift is bringing her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and packing a lot of music into the show. If the setlist is anything like her previous shows it will focus on hits from her newest album and classic Taylor.
Atlanta Setlist
ACT ONE
1. ... Ready for It?
2. I Did Something Bad
3. Gorgeous
4. Style/Love Story/You Belong With Me
ACT TWO
5. Look What You Made Me Do
6. End Game
7. King of My Heart
ACT THREE
8. Delicate
9. Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
10. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
11. The Lucky One (acoustic)
ACT FOUR
12. Blank Space
13. Dress
14. Bad Blood / Should've Said No
ACT FIVE
15. Don't Blame Me
16. Long Live / New Year's Day
ACT SIX
17. Getaway Car
18. Call It What You Want
19. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
The Deets
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $69 plus taxes and fee
2) Def Leppard & Journey - Sunrise
The Gist
It's Def Leppard & Journey, need I say more? They are awesome and pretty much haven't updated their playlist in a few decades! I wholeheartedly believe that the band "Journey makes everything better." That phrase, I just put in the quotation marks, is something said by my friends and me when we are hanging out, and we need a little mood booster.
The Deets
BB&T Center
1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323
Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fee