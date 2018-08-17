5 fun things to do this weekend in South Florida (August 17 - 19)

T.A. Walker
1:51 PM, Aug 15, 2018
12:34 PM, Aug 17, 2018

5 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Getty Images

And we are officially in the busy season in South Florida.  There is music everywhere, not just music but great music!

1) Taylor Swift - Miami Gardens

The Gist
Taylor Swift is bringing her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and packing a lot of music into the show.  If the setlist is anything like her previous shows it will focus on hits from her newest album and classic Taylor.

Atlanta Setlist
ACT ONE
1. ... Ready for It?
2. I Did Something Bad
3. Gorgeous
4. Style/Love Story/You Belong With Me

ACT TWO
5. Look What You Made Me Do
6. End Game
7. King of My Heart

ACT THREE
8. Delicate
9. Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
10. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
11. The Lucky One (acoustic)

ACT FOUR
12. Blank Space
13. Dress
14. Bad Blood / Should've Said No

ACT FIVE
15. Don't Blame Me
16. Long Live / New Year's Day

ACT SIX
17. Getaway Car
18. Call It What You Want
19. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

The Deets
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $69 plus taxes and fee

2) Def Leppard & Journey - Sunrise

The Gist
It's Def Leppard & Journey, need I say more?  They are awesome and pretty much haven't updated their playlist in a few decades!  I wholeheartedly believe that the band "Journey makes everything better."  That phrase, I just put in the quotation marks, is something said by my friends and me when we are hanging out, and we need a little mood booster.

The Deets
BB&T Center
1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323
Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fee

3) Clear The Shelters

The Gist
WPTV and NBC stations around the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

GET THE DEETS ABOUT CLEAR THE SHELTERS

4) Evanescence - West Palm Beach

The Gist
Evanescence is coming to Coral Sky.

The Deets
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
South Florida Fairgrounds
Saturday, August 18 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $18
601-7 Sansburys Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

5) Abacoa' Summer Concert Series - Jupiter

The Gist
A free concert at Downtown Abacoa's Amphitheater featuring a National Tribute to Tom Petty.

The Deets
Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

 Follow us: FacebookInstagram | We're on Snapchat too!  Taste & See South Florida

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top