2021 Fourth of July weekend guide for Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

Are you trying to figure out where to celebrate Independence Day? Here is a list of events around Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast happening on Fourth of July weekend.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Boynton Beach
Red, White & Blue with a Waterfront View - July 4, 2021
The city of Boynton Beach is holding a Fourth of July event this year at the Intracostal Park located on 2240 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
The park will have free parking and transportation. There will also be live music and food trucks. The event will feature the Palm Beach Hydroflight show and the Zambelli firework show. The event will be ADA accessible and have an American Sign Language interpreter.
Red, White & Blue with a Waterfront View will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
Delray Beach
Uncle Sam Jam - July 3, 2021
The city of Delray will be hosting the Uncle Sam Jam at Pompey Park located on 1101 NW 2nd St, Delray Beach, FL 33444. The event will start at 10:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.
|10:00 a.m
|Event Starts
|Digital Vibez runs from 10-1 PM
|Aquatics - Meet and Greet - refreshments
|10:30 a.m.
|Aquatics - Independence Your Stroke
|11:00 a.m
|Magic Show with Ooopsy
|Baseball Swing for the Fence! Contest
|11:30 a.m.
|Delray Divas on Mobile Stage
|Aquatics - Paddle Like Geo. Washington. Small Craft Safety
|12:00 p.m
|Basketball Hot Shot Contest
|12:30 p.m
|Magic Show with Ooopsy
|Aquatics - Floatopia
July Fourth Sculpting Contest - July 4, 2021
You can also register for the Fourth of July Sculpting contest, which will take place from 9:00 a.m until 11:oo a.m. behind the pavilion at the beach. Contestant do have to come with their own tools.
The city of Delray Beach will also have a Fireworks show from two points in the city. All you have to do is look up to the sky at 9:00 p.m. to see the display.
For more information on the city of Delray events, click here.
Greenacres
Ignite the Night - July 4, 2021
This Independence Day celebration will have live music and will be held at the Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and remember to practice social distancing.
Jupiter
MEGA BASH - 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND BLOCK PARTY - July 3-4, 2021
Downtown Albacoa located on 1200 Town Center Dr, Jupiter, FL 33458 , Jupiter, Florida 33458 will have two nights of live music and activities for the kids. The block part will start at 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|Across the Universe - The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band
|Sunday
|JP Soars and the Red Hots - Red, White and Blues
You also have a view of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium that start at 9:00 p.m.
Mega Bash Celebration - July 3-4, 2021
The Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will have post game fireworks, a kids area, and Fourth of July merchandise. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Lake Worth Beach
The city of Lake Worth will be hosting their usual Fourth of July at Bryant Park. There will be a parade, live music and fireworks.
|10:00 a.m.
|Raft Parade and Race
|6:00 p.m.
|Andrew Morris Band
|7:45 p.m.
|Krazy Train
|9:00 p.m.
|fireworks
Lantana
Centennial Anniversary Celebration - July 4, 2021
The Bicentennial Park will start their celebration at 3:00 p.m. until 9:35 p.m. There will be food, drinks, live music, and even a "most patriotic baby" contest. Masks and physical distancing is required at this event.
North Palm Beach
North Palm Beach will have their fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m. at the North Palm Beach Country Club located on 951 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
Riviera Beach
The city will have it's Front Porch Fireworks shows at 9 p.m. The show will have two fireworks displays that can be seen from anywhere in the city. The even twill also be streamed on RBTV18 and the city’s Facebook page.
Royal Palm Beach
Star Spangled Spectacular - July 4, 2021
the Star Spangled Spectacular will be held at the Royal Palm Beach Commons Park from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be games, food, live music, and more.
Wellington
Patriotic Pool Party - July 4, 2021
Wellington Aquatics Complex is hosting the Patriotic Pool Party from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free for children under the age of 3.
4th of July Celebration - July 4, 2021
A fireworks show will be given at Village Park. The event will be free and will start at 6:00 p.m.
West Palm Beach
4th on Flagler - July 4, 2021
4th on Flagler is returning this year with food, drinks, roving entertainment, fireworks, and more. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m.
If you are a car fan, Drive In 4th is another event happening earlier in the day on Flagler Drive and is a car show for all makes and models.
For our runners, there will also be a 5k run that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Osprey Park.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Sebastian
Sebastian’s Freedom Festival - July 4, 2021
Riverview Park, 600 US Hwy 1, Sebastian, Florida, will be hosting the Freedom Festival that. It starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. The festivities start with the Fourth of July parade followed by live entertainment, activities, food, and much more at the park.
The Freedom Run 5K is starts before the parade, which helps the LifeSkills Training program.
Vero Beach
4th of July Vero Beach Centennial Celebration - July 4, 2021
Riverside Park, located on Riverside Park, Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963, is hosting this year's Fourth of July celebrations in Vero Beach.
The event starts at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 12:00 a.m. Live music, art vendors, dance contests and more start at 5 p.m. For a full lists of events, click here.
MARTIN COUNTY
Stuart
Music at the Mansion - July 2, 2021
For those looking for a less crowed Fourth of July event, the Mansion at Tuckahoe is hosting a event with patriotic music, food and family activities. The mansion is in Indian Riverside Park located on 1707 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957.
City of Stuart Fourth of July Celebration - July 4, 2021
The city of Stuart is having their annual fireworks display over the St. Lucie River this year. You can watch from Downtown Stuart or from your boat if you are on the water.
For more information on Martin County Fourth of July events, click here.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Fort Pierce
The city of Fort Pierce is having their "Stars Over St Lucie 4th of July" event at the Fort Pierce City Marina Square located on 1 Avenue A, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. There will be food and live music starting at 6:00 p.m. with the Joey Tenuto Band. Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
Port St. Lucie
The Fourth of July Ultimate Experience - July 4, 2021
Port St. Luice will be holding their Fourth of July festivities at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center this year. It cost $30 per adult and $10 for children 3-12 years old to enter.
There will be a private firework show. Guests will be able to enjoy a buffet a free cocktail for those who are over the age of 21, a full service bar and more.
For more information, click here.