SunFest announces lineup: Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, Killers, Flo Rida, Ziggy Marley, 311

2023 lineup also includes Dropkick Murphys, ALO, Anabel Englund and more
T.A. Walker/SunFest
Wednesday, SunFest announced its lineup for the 2023 waterfront festival.
Flo Rida
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:12:48-05

SunFest announced the 2023 lineup for West Palm Beach's waterfront music festival Wednesday. The national headliners scheduled to perform include:

Friday, May 5

The Chainsmokers, Alex Pall, Drew Taggart
The Chainsmokers perform at SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration at Fontainebleau Hotel on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Saturday, May 6

Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Sunday, May 7

Al Barr of Dropkick Murphys performs in Louisville in 2019
Al Barr of the Dropkick Murphys performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.

SunFest Makes Changes

Changes to this year's festival include reducing the number of days to three, eliminating the south stage, art show and 5K race. The executive director of SunFest said there is good reasons for making the changes based on feedback from last year.

"In response, we're maximizing our entertainment budget by putting the art show, south stage, fireworks, and 5K race on hold for 2023," Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. "We are spending 15% more than last year on talent with fewer headline acts. We believe the quality overall is improved and hope that our fans agree."

In addition, SunFest is growing its pool of area musicians by partnering with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists Series, which supports homegrown talent performing at the festival.

Area artists scheduled to perform at FPL's Fresh Local Arists Series include:

Advance ticket prices remain the same as 2022 and tickets increase as SunFest approaches. This year, a one-day pass costs $70 and a three-day pass costs $130. In comparison, the Tortuga Music Festival is $275. Tortuga is a three-day festival on the beach in Fort Lauderdale starting April 14. Headliners at Tortuga include Shania Twain, Eric Church and Kenny Chesney.

SunFest has been a staple of the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront since 1982.

Hours

Friday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.Saturday, May 6 from Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 7 from Noon to 10 p.m.

Meet the soundtrack of SunFest's Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages

The Chainsmokers - Closer ft. Halsey

Jack Johnson - Upside Down

The Killers - Mr. Brightside 

Flo Rida - Good Feeling

Ziggy Marley - True To Myself

311 - Amber 

Anabel Englund - Need Me Right

ALO - Maria

Dropkick Murphys - Rose Tattoo

