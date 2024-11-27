'Significant shift': A major change is coming to SunFest next year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunFest, the popular music festival that's been rocking downtown West Palm Beach for decades, announced Wednesday it will make a "significant shift" next year, including new dates and, potentially, a new location.

Festival officials posted on Instagram that the weekend-long event "will no longer take place on the traditional first weekend in May," adding that "after much consideration and evaluation, we are exploring new dates for 2025, fresh venues, and formats."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: SunFest

In the post, officials admitted they've "faced challenges and embraced change."

"We are not saying SunFest is going away; just taking some time to create something new and fresh," the post said.

SunFest, which first splashed onto the scene in West Palm Beach in 1983, takes place every year along the Intracoastal Waterway.

SunFest SunFest will run from May 3 to 5, 2024 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

"Our goal is to preserve all the aspects of SunFest that make it so special, continuing to support our local community while evolving to meet the future," SunFest posted on Instagram. "Our mission, being a deep-rooted non-profit organization is to continue to give back along with supporting art, local artists, and the live & local music culture."

