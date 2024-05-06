Safe SunFest: No arrests, no overdoses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the exception of a slight drizzle Friday night, the weather was perfect for the three-day SunFest that wrapped up in downtown West Palm Beach.

Those headed out for the Sunday night concerts noticed West Palm Beach police had a strong presence this year. No arrests or overdoses were reported.

Police warned SunFest goers to keep close tabs on their cellphones as hundreds have been stolen in recent years.

But the crowds who packed downtown for the music festival seemed carefree as they enjoyed the music, the weather and the food.

A woman who has been to 25 SunFests said this year was among the most enjoyable and safest.

"Pricing kept out the riff-raff," Jill Hammond, who took in the Sunday shows with family. "Higher security, and look at the crowd. Classy crowds."

"And there's a lot of services available too," added Fredrick Freedom, who recently moved to South Florida from California. "The ambulance service, the fire department, the police. Everybody's around."

Official attendance figures won’t be ready for several days.

But a SunFest official said it's likely there were more people at the festival this year than last year.