Crowds pack SunFest on Day 2; final day Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crowds of people piled into Sunfest on Saturday night ahead of headliner Cole Swindell’s performance.

Sunfest officials told WPTV they are expecting are turnout of about 85,000 people this weekend, including the third and final day Sunday.



The event brings in about $25 million for the region, a SunFest spokesperson said.

Attendees on Saturday came from all over Florida and even the globe.

“I came all the way from Scotland and I wouldn’t miss it for anything,” said Anne Marie Yibirin, who flew into Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon and went straight to the festival.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Anne Marie Yibirin (left) came from Scotand and Amanda Hanning is from Fort Lauderdale.



SunFest regular Amanda Hanning, said, “SunFest never disappoints. It's our absolute favorite activity. This year has been one of the best, amazing lineup, amazing people.”

West Palm Beach Police Department is asking people to do their part amid the large crowds.

They say to remain alert and if you see something say something.

You can also report suspicious activity using the Safer Watch app.

So far police say there haven’t been any major incidents, adding that their efforts to keep people safe have been successful with drones in the sky to monitor the crowds and heavy police presence on foot and on bikes.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia spoke with Cassadee Pope, an artist from Wellington who won The Voice in 2012, and is scheduled to perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ideal Nutrition Stage.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Cassadee Pope is an artist from Wellington who won The Voice in 2012 and will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ideal Nutrition Stage.



“Getting to come back and playing on a day with all my heroes like Dashboard Confessional and Third Eye Blind. It’s just really cool that it’s happening in my hometown where everything began for me so. It’s just very sentimental. I’ve got a lot of family, a lot of friends."

Pope said she has a new album coming out in July and will also be on a headlining tour this year with one of her concert performances in West Palm Beach on July 31.

