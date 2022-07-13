Some athletes keeping their cool despite heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a Tuesday night, and it is hot outside. I mean, it's hot, hot, and nobody, including Matthew Velge, is missing a workout at the Squad CrossFit gym in West Palm Beach.

Matthew said staying hydrated is key.

"Staying hydrated in the heat, especially in the humidity in Florida is like really important," he said.

At the Squad, it can get pretty busy with large classes. So, they're making sure their large ceiling fan is running and the garage doors to the place are open.

Today, the heat index in cities across Palm Beach County was high. In West Palm Beach, the heat index was 102. in Wellington, it was 107, and in Boca Raton 109.

Folks like Matthew work out around 5-6 days a week. Not only 5-6 times a week, but sometimes even twice a day. And some of the folks even burn about 700 calories a workout.

Caity Schubiger is not only a CrossFit competitor but also a coach. She said the gym and her have a number of ways to help athletes get a good workout even in the heat.

"So, we encourage a lot of water breaks. Also, we try to not only encourage people to drink more water than they would normally drink. But also have some type of hydration. So, Pedialyte is a really good option. It's easy. You can literally buy a jug that's cold and ready to go," she said.

Caity said the gym also offers amino energy drinks to bottled water.

Matthew said even though it's hot he's having a blast.

"Really good gym, and a really good experience with CrossFit," he said.

When it comes to the length of workouts, some cut them short but they're more intense, while others stick with the plan.