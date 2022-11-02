Jewish community pushes for support ahead of election

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A week before the midterm election and antisemitism is top of mind for the Jewish community.

"Regardless of the political party, the Jewish vote is important no matter who you’re voting for it’s important to factor in protection for the Jewish people, especially during inflammatory times," said Zack Levine, a member of the Jewish community in Palm Beach County.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team released a statement this week, saying antisemitism "has no place in Florida."

Democratic opponent Charlie Crist also stated, "I am disgusted and horrified at the hateful, antisemitic rhetoric."

"You do your best to pick what you think is the best for this country, the best for the Jewish people," said Rabbi Leib Ezagui with the Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach. "We try our best to pick, as a person, as an individual, that's what I go out, when I go to the polls, that's what I'm looking for."

Ezagui said, in light of recent events, they've doubled up community efforts through education at their synagogue.

"People are concerned," said Ezagui. "People are very concerned. It's a scary time we are living in. There's a lot of uncertainty once again."

"In Palm Beach County, there've been leaflets distributed to homes blaming Jews for COVID. There have been attacks on synagogues, whether it's a swastika," said Josephine Gon with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. "These things have been happening and we're not immune."

The JFPBC said it's key for any candidate to denounce antisemitism as there have been nearly 500 antisemitic attacks at Jewish institutions since 2018, according to the Anti-Defamation League's audit of antisemitic incidents.

The ADL also reports the highest number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. on record since the ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

"This is not our battle," said Gon. "This is battle for all decent human beings and all Americans who believe in a liberal democracy."

Gon said the JFPBC focuses on education, funding and community activism.

They'd like lawmakers to support hate crime legislation to track the level of crime, as well as funding to support security for Jewish institutions.

According to the FBI hate crimes data in 2020, two in three religious hate crimes are against Jewish people who make up just 2% of the U.S. population.