Woman wanted for stealing pricey pooch arrested, PBSO says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman wanted for stealing a pricey pooch from a local pet store in West Palm Beach has been arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Strong, 43, is facing a felony charge after investigators said she walked in and asked to see small dogs, and then ran out with an 8-week-old teacup Yorkie worth $4,500.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups Inc. on Okeechobee Boulevard.

"She came in, it was a regular customer retail interaction and she just saw an opportunity and she took it," said employee, Sherwin Dickerson. "By the time I came back out she was sitting in her car and was telling 'her no, give me my dog', she made a beeline out of the parking lot."

Deputies said they found Strong with the help of surveillance video which captured her California license plate.

Strong was charged with Grand Theft.

