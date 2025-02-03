Wellington nonprofit donates $25K to animal rescue in Pasadena, California following wildfires

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington nonprofit is lending a helping hand to animals affected by the deadly California wildfires.

The Human-Animal Alliance donated a grant of $25,000 to the Pasadena Humane shelter.

Members of the organizations say the series of wildfires left more than 800 animals displaced.

Pasadena Humane has been on the frontlines rescuing and rehabilitating injured animals like dogs, cats, tortoises, hamsters and many more.

“With the number of animals we’ve taken in, including the injured ones, it’s kind of a monumental task to care for the thousands of animals that have come through our doors in the last three weeks," Kevin McManus with Pasadena Humane said. "Support is so important to us and so helpful because we do have a lot of injured companion animals who are receiving around-the-clock treatment for their burns and other smoke-related inhalation injuries.”

Across the country in Wellington, Human-Animal Alliance founder Jackie Ducci said she immediately jumped in to help with funds.

“Here in Florida, we are no strangers to natural disasters ourselves. Historically it’s been hurricanes for us, so whenever we hear about a natural disaster of any kind happening anywhere, our hearts go out because we can relate," Ducci said. "We’ve been there too. So, when we heard what was going on in California, we wanted to do whatever we could."

The funds will go toward veterinary care, food supplies and shelter.

Members of the organizations hope to reunify the animals with their families.