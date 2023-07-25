Veterinarian sees surge in pets needing heat-related care

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Record-breaking heat has resulted in a busy summer season of heat-related calls at Lantana Atlantis Animal Hospital.



"If you see your pet is struggling and it's the middle of the day, get them somewhere cool, make sure they have access to cool water," Dr. Evan Kadish with Lantana Atlantis Animal Hospital said.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Dr. Evan Kadish, a veterinarian at the Lantana Atlantis Animal Hospital, said he's seen double the number of calls for heat stroke compared with last year.



Kadish said he's seen double the number of calls for heat stroke compared with last year.

He said a possible reason is a trend in short snout breeds.

"What dog breads are most susceptible to heat stroke?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"If you're having a look, it's the brachycephalic dog breeds — the bulldog, Chinese Shar-Peis, the French bulldog which is very popular at the moment. Also the pugs and the Boston terriers," Kadish said.

Kadish said signs of heat stroke can be heavy panting, a dog can become very tired and not want to stand up.

"We're having a lot of people call us. Unfortunately, most of them are emergencies and once we have a full-blown heat stroke and the mortality rate is very high and it's right about 50%," Kadish said.



Scott Irwin and his beagle Hank were at the Lantana Atlantis Animal Hospital on Monday.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Scott Irwin, walking his beagle Hank, says "I don't leave him out back in the backyard for long."



"It's very hot out, I don't leave him out back in the backyard for long. Right now, 15-20 minutes I go get him," Irwin said. "And I don't walk him in the day. I only walk him at night."

Irwin said he puts out extra water in his backyard for when he lets Hank out, and that Hank likes to lie down in the shade.

Sixty-seven pets have died so far in 2023 from what's believed to be heat-related causes, and 228 others had to be rescued, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 67

"Are there any long-lasting effects from heat stroke for a dog that survives?" Lopez asked.

"We can see kidney problems later on. We can see respiratory problems. Ir affects the cardiac system," Kadish said.



Kadish says they've also treated dogs with medical burns after walking on hot pavement

"If it's too hot for you to put your hand on for more than a couple of seconds, it is definitely too hot for your dog to walk on it," Kadish said. "Once that happens, we have to wrap the feet up and keep them from getting infections, put them on antibiotics."



If your dog is experiencing heat stroke, Kadish said to get them somewhere cool with access to water.

If your dog isn't responding, bring them into the vet immediately while trying to cool the dog down with a mist sprayer and air conditioning.

"People have been warned. We have told people be very very careful out there and we still see people who will take their dogs out in the middle of the day in the Florida heat and then coming in here and say 'I didn't know,' " Kadish said.

Kadish also said not to leave your pet in the car or enclosed area.



