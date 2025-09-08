These are WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week, waiting for their fur-ever home

Looking to give a four-legged friend a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

In September, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all pets!

LOKI is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June. His adoption fee is $50.

WPTV Loki UNDERDOG

SAGE is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May. Her adoption fee is $50.

WPTV Sage UNDERDOG

TERIYAKI is a 5-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a smart and curious pup who has a love for the outdoors. His adoption fee is $150.

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Teriyaki UNDERDOG

AZULA is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since August.