Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

These are WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week, waiting for their fur-ever home

Underdogs Sept. 8, 2025
WPTV
WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers with Azula at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Azula is one of WPTV's Underdogs of the week.
Underdogs Sept. 8, 2025
Posted

Looking to give a four-legged friend a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

In September, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all pets!

LOKI  is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June. His adoption fee is $50.

Loki Underdog
Loki UNDERDOG

SAGE is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since May. Her adoption fee is $50.

Sage Underdog
Sage UNDERDOG

TERIYAKI is a 5-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a smart and curious pup who has a love for the outdoors. His adoption fee is $150.

Teriyaki UNDERDOG
Teriyaki UNDERDOG

AZULA  is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since August.

Azula Underdog
Azula UNDERDOG

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening