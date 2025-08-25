Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

Searching for a new furry friend to adopt? Meet this week's 'underdogs'

Underdogs Aug. 25, 2025
WPTV
Underdogs Aug. 25, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

On Aug. 30, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will be waiving all adoption fees for its Clear the Shelters event!

RALPH is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. His adoption fee is $140.

RALPH UNDERDOG
UNDERDOG RALPH

ZEUS is a 7-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since February. He gets along well with other dogs and is looking for a forever home to match his high-energy level. His adoption fee is $60.

Zeus Underdog
UNDERDOG ZEUS

CHICOPA is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June. His adoption fee is $40.

CHICOPA UNDERDOG
UNDERDOG CHICOPA

ORCA is a 4-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. His adoption fee is $140.

Orca Underdog
UNDERDOG ORCA

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening