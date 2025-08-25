Searching for a new furry friend to adopt? Meet this week's 'underdogs'

Searching for a four-legged friend to give a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

On Aug. 30, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will be waiving all adoption fees for its Clear the Shelters event!

RALPH is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. His adoption fee is $140.

WPTV UNDERDOG RALPH

ZEUS is a 7-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since February. He gets along well with other dogs and is looking for a forever home to match his high-energy level. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV UNDERDOG ZEUS

CHICOPA is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June. His adoption fee is $40.

WPTV UNDERDOG CHICOPA

ORCA is a 4-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. His adoption fee is $140.