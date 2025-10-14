No tricks, just treats! Adopt a new furry friend this Halloween season

This 'Howl-O-Ween' season, consider adopting one of WPTV's Underdogs who are looking for their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

RED is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Red was surrendered with Asiem, so it is recommended that they be adopted together.

ASIEM is a 6-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Asiem was surrendered with Red, so it is recommended that they be adopted together.

WPTV Red (right) and Asiem (left)

TACOMA is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since April. He is full of energy and love, and would be the perfect companion for an active family. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Tacoma Underdog

MUFFIN is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August.

WPTV

KIARA is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Her adoption fee is $100.