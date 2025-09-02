Meet WPTV's 'Underdogs' of the week that are up for adoption

Wanting to give a four-legged friend a fur-ever home? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!
In September, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all pets!
CANE is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since June. His adoption fee is $50.
OREO is a 2-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County since December. She loves to play fetch and also enjoys belly rubs. Her adoption fee is $150.
CHUCKLES is a 1-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since March. He is a friendly canine sure to bring joy into your life. His adoption fee is waived in September!
KIMMIE is a 4-month-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since August.
CIABATTA is a 3-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. Her adoption fee is $25.