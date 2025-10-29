Happy Howl-O-Ween from this week's WPTV 'Underdogs'!

Happy Howl-O-Ween from this week's 'Underdogs'! All these boo-tiful dogs and cats are ready to find their fur-ever home!

In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!

HAMMIE is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. He is full of love and enjoys playtime. His adoption fee is $60.

WPTV Hammie 'Underdog'

COCOA is an 8-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Her adoption fee is $60. Coco is bonded with Ivee, so they must go home together!

IVEE is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Ivee is bonded with Coco, so they must go home together!

WPTV Coco and Ivee 'Underdog'

WONKA is a 1-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a happy-go-lucky boy who is always in the mood to have fun. His adoption fee is $150.

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Wonka 'Underdog'

GIZMO is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $50.

WPTV Gizmo 'Underdog'

DAVE is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since June. He serves big main character energy and will be a loyal and bright companion! His adoption fee is $60.