Happy Howl-O-Ween from this week's WPTV 'Underdogs'!

Happy Howl-O-Ween from this week's 'Underdogs'! All these boo-tiful dogs and cats are ready to find their fur-ever home!
In October, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is waiving all cat adoption fees!
HAMMIE is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. He is full of love and enjoys playtime. His adoption fee is $60.
COCOA is an 8-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Her adoption fee is $60. Coco is bonded with Ivee, so they must go home together!
IVEE is a 5-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Ivee is bonded with Coco, so they must go home together!
WONKA is a 1-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. He is a happy-go-lucky boy who is always in the mood to have fun. His adoption fee is $150.
GIZMO is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. His adoption fee is $50.
DAVE is a 2-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since June. He serves big main character energy and will be a loyal and bright companion! His adoption fee is $60.