Fall in love with one of these Underdogs that are up for adoption this 'paw-tumn'

Looking to give a four-legged friend a fur-ever home this 'paw-tumn'? Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving all adoption fees in September for their Paws & Pumpkins event!

TYR is a 5-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. His adoption fee is $100.

WPTV Tyr UNDERDOG

SOTNE COLD STEVE AUSTIN is a 2-year-old male at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Don't let his tough name fool you— he is a friendly guy who loves attention and pets.

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Stone Cold Steve Austin UNDERDOG

CASH is a 7-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since July. His adoption fee is waived!

WPTV Cash UNDERDOG

KYLO is a 5-year-old male who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since March. He is a loyal boy who loves to go on walks and snuggle. His adoption fee is waived this month!

WPTV Kylo UNDERDOG

BABIE & JAY (Bonded pair) are both 2-year-old females who have been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since August. They are a bonded pair and have to be adopted together!