FALL in love with one of our 'Underdogs' of the week!

FALL in love with one of these pets that are up for adoption! Meet WPTV's 'underdogs' of the week— they are up for adoption and excited to meet you!

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is waiving all adoption fees in September for their Paws & Pumpkins event!

SUGAR is a 4-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since September. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Sugar, Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

MAPLE SYRUP is a 1-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since August. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Maple Syrup, HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE TREASURE COAST

SCARLETT is an 8-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since September. Her adoption fee is $50.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF ST. LUCIE COUNTY Scarlett, HUMANE SOCIETY OF ST. LUCIE COUNTY

MYIA is an 8-year-old female at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. She is a gentle girl looking for a home to spend her golden years in. Her adoption fee is waived!

HUMANE SOCIETY OF VERO BEACH AND INDIAN RIVER COUNTY Myia, HUMANE SOCIETY OF VERO BEACH AND INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

LEXI and KIRA (bonded pair) are both 2-year-old females who have been at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since July. Lexi is a ball of energy ready for long walks and endless cuddles. Kira has plenty of love to give as well.