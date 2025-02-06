Puppy Bowl dogs: Violet at Barky Pines hopes to bring home 'Lombarky Trophy' for Team Fluff

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — While fans are chomping at the bit to see who wins the big game between the Kansas City Chief and Philadelphia Eagles, more than 100 dogs from shelters across the U.S. will also be in action in Puppy Bowl XXI.

In this year's matchup of adorable pups, we have a local face from Palm Beach County named Violet playing for this year's "Lombarky Trophy."

WATCH BELOW: Puppy Bowl features dog from Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

Workers at Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Loxahatchee said she's been a practice star and ready to take the field at linebacker for Team Fluff.

Violet, a Chihuahua/miniature pinscher, weighs 8 pounds and 8 ounces and is full of energy.

"This beautiful girl actually came from Animal Care and Control. She was born there," Elizabeth Accomando at Barky Pines said. "Her mom was picked up as a stray, and that night, she had four puppies."

Violet was born on May 11, barely making the age limit for this year's Puppy Bowl.

"Her timing was good. That's for sure," Accomando said. "She wanted to be a star, I guess."

The Puppy Bowl showcases puppies from across the country — highlighting their different skill sets — and lovable nature. It's all in an effort to connect them with a forever home.

"They showcase rescue dogs from around the country, so this year, there are 142 participants, which is pretty cool," Accomando said. "They all come in, and they just start playing football."

Accomando said this event helps shine a light on the overcrowding happening at animal shelters across the U.S.

"We're in a sort of a crisis across the country, especially here in Palm Beach County," Accomando said. "We have puppies, full breeds, mixed breeds. Whatever you're looking for, you can find at a rescue. It's so important."