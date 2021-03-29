Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League unveils new pet adoption center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach is expanding to meet the needs of countless animals in Palm Beach County.

Staff and volunteers on Monday celebrated the unveiling of the new Lesly S. Smith Pet Adoption Center.

The 28,000 square-foot facility will have the capacity to save thousands more dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

"We are so excited. We were hoping to open in the fall, so it took us a little bit longer with COVID, but this building is going to be just a huge resource for our community, the animals and people of Palm Beach County," Rich Anderson, CEO and executive director of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, said. "We're so excited to have this place to help find more animals new homes."

The center features a cat adoption wing and three dog adoption wings.

WPTV The new pet adoption center at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League includes three outdoor play yards for dogs.

The cat wing includes four large group cat apartments with "catios," allowing the animals to access freely an outdoor area facing butterfly gardens.

Dog wings include large dog adoption rooms for groups of compatible animals, as well as individual dog kennels, all with outdoor patios readily accessible to the animals housed there. At the end of each wing, there is an outdoor dog play yard where daily play groups will be held, covered to protect from strong sun and rain, and with fans to circulate and cool the air.

The center also features humane education conference rooms which will enable Peggy Adams to extend the important message of dog and cat advocacy and care through the new educational programs just launched this year.

The center officially opens to the public Thursday.

For more information on pet adoptions, click here.