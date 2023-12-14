Watch Now
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control temporarily stops dog intake due to deadly pathogen

The shelter will not take in any dogs until Dec. 18
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 14, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is temporarily not accepting dogs due to recent cases of a pathogen that led to the death of three dogs.

Streptococcus zooepidemicus, often referred to strep zoo, is a bacterium that can cause infections in many animals and is highly contagious. Outbreaks result in dogs with severe bleeding in the lungs which causes sudden unexpected death within hours.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said they are not moving any dogs into the shelter until at least three days post therapy to reduce the risk to other dogs. They said animals at the shelter have been quarantined and all dogs in the shelter have received an injection and/or oral antibiotics that will kill the infection within 72 hours after the final dose.

The shelter said it will not take in any dogs until Dec. 18.

The shelter said the following partners are willing to take in a limited numbers of emergency strays:
Furry Friends at 100 Capital Street, Jupiter, FL 33458 
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League at 3200 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Big Dog Rescue Ranch at14444 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470 
Tri-County Animal Rescue at 1287 Boca Rio Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33433

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's website: www.pbcgov.com/animal

