Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control remains packed with pets in need of good homes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Capacity is at an all-time high at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter.

They're currently in the middle of their "Clear the Shelters" campaign, but they can't keep up with the number of dogs being surrendered daily.

Janet Steele, the shelter's director, said they need help to get their capacity to a level in which they can operate without causing any stress to animals.

She also said helping them out is easy.

"Right now, our shelter population for dogs is really bad," she said.

WPTV Janet Steele discusses the overcrowding occurring at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

The shelter is packed. Steele said they have 144 regular kennels, and right now they have 209 dogs. That's 65 dogs more than they can handle.

"We've had an awful lot of people who've had to give up their pets," Steele said. "Who haven't been able to pay for pet bills or because of the economy they can't afford to feed them, or they've gotten evicted."

Additional dogs are being surrendered daily.

To alleviate some of the stress, they've had to double up on some of the kennels, putting two animals that get along in one space. It works, but it's not ideal.

Right now, adoption is their best bet, but if you can't commit to adopting full-term, you can foster.

"If you can, absolutely come out and adopt," she said. "If you can't adopt, you can foster. Say you've got a big vacation this summer, if you've got a couple of weeks that you can take a dog into your home, and help market it for us, help find it a new home."

Steele said that once dogs are out of the shelter environment, even if it's just for a few weeks, it gives them a better chance of being adopted and finding a forever home.

WPTV Lorrie Browne discusses the benefits of fostering dogs and how it can help them get adopted.

They also rely on volunteers to come and help them with the surplus of dogs.

Lorrie Browne has volunteered at the shelter for the past decade and has fostered about 50 dogs with the help of her husband.

She's seen first-hand how easy it can be to get a dog into the right home through fostering that leads to adoption.

"When we had those dogs in our home, we had so many people who considered them, who are folks that may not be inclined to come to the shelter," Browne said.

She said you can change an animal's life by giving it that chance, and the shelter probably has a dog that will fit your lifestyle.

"Seeing how many animals we have here, they're highly adoptable, they're wonderful, there's dogs of all ages, sizes, something for everybody," Browne said. "To see their lives be in danger simply because there's not enough room, it's heartbreaking."

Adoptions are currently free, and shelter staff can help you figure out veterinary appointments and paperwork.

Click here to learn more or send an email to pbacc@pbcgov.org if you have questions.